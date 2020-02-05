Flu Outbreak Raises Awareness In Community

Even more cases.

After 2 school districts closed because of the flu - doctors offices in lincoln county say more patients are coming in for flu shots.

This is the second day lincoln county and fayetteville city schools are closed.

Waay 31's ashley carter spoke with a doctor who says the latest outbreak raised awareness in the community.

Dr. bill edwards, doctor "definitely i think folks have realized it's time to get a flu shot."

Doctor bill edwards is a family medicine doctor in fayetteville.

He says his practice has been giving out the flu vaccine for months - but some people are still coming in to get one.

Dr. bill edwards, doctor "more so now there's been more public awareness with it."

Ashley: "edwards said doctors recommend you get that flu shot in september or october, but coming to get it in january or february is better late than never.

They said it's going to be just as effective and we aren't going to stop seeing flu cases until around april" linda mills, grandparent: "i wish they would have gotten their flu shots earlier, i think it would have helped."

Linda mills has three and five year old grandsons.

She said this year they weren't able to get their flu shots in the fall... so she was worried they'd get sick linda mills, grandparent: "even though they go to a small school, i mean you know their classes are very small, i actually think that there's kids right now that are sick."

Doctor edwards said getting the shot earlier gives you a better chance at avoiding the flu - but it never hurts to get one.

Dr. bill edwards, doctor "it's never too late to get one, it's still not too late."

Mills agrees... linda mills, grandparent: "it's definitely worth getting because like i said i think because like i said last year i didn't get mine and i ended up with the flu which was not good."

