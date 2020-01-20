The Dark Side of the Moon Movie (1990)

The Dark Side of the Moon Movie Trailer HD (1990) - Plot synopsis: In 2022, a repair crew is sent to fix an orbital weapon but their spaceship malfunctions and ends up heading towards the dark side of the moon.

There, in a mysterious, seemingly abandoned space shuttle, a sinister force lies in wait.

Genre: Action, Horror Director: D.J.

Webster Writers: Carey W.

Hayes, Chad Hayes Stars: Robert Sampson, Will Bledsoe, Joe Turkel