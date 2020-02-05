Charges Against 'Reality Show Rapist' Dropped For Single Embarassing Reason

A reality TV show doctor and his girlfriend are off the hook for frightening criminal charges.

Prosecutors are dropping charges that the pair raped and drugged women in California after finding key video evidence never actually existed.

Orthopedic surgeon Grant Robicheaux of Newport Beach previously appeared on a Bravo TV show called Online Dating Rituals of the American Male.

Robicheaux and his girlfriend Cerissa Riley were charged in 2018 with rape by use of drugs, kidnapping, and other crimes.

But the high-profile case that grabbed international headlines has been mired in controversy.

It's also been steeped in a contentious political battle between Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer and his predecessor Tony Rackauckas.

During his election campaign, Spitzer accused Rackauckas of improperly handling the case and using it to draw publicity.

On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer asked the court to dismiss the case.

There is not a single piece of evidence or video or photo that shows an unconscious or incapacitated woman being sexually assaulted.

Not one.

Todd Spitzer, District Attorney Orange County, California