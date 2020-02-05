Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Charges Against 'Reality Show Rapist' Dropped For Single Embarassing Reason

Charges Against 'Reality Show Rapist' Dropped For Single Embarassing Reason

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
Charges Against 'Reality Show Rapist' Dropped For Single Embarassing Reason

Charges Against 'Reality Show Rapist' Dropped For Single Embarassing Reason

A reality TV show doctor and his girlfriend are off the hook for frightening criminal charges.

Prosecutors are dropping charges that the pair raped and drugged women in California after finding key video evidence never actually existed.

Orthopedic surgeon Grant Robicheaux of Newport Beach previously appeared on a Bravo TV show called Online Dating Rituals of the American Male.

Robicheaux and his girlfriend Cerissa Riley were charged in 2018 with rape by use of drugs, kidnapping, and other crimes.

But the high-profile case that grabbed international headlines has been mired in controversy.

It's also been steeped in a contentious political battle between Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer and his predecessor Tony Rackauckas.

During his election campaign, Spitzer accused Rackauckas of improperly handling the case and using it to draw publicity.

On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer asked the court to dismiss the case.

There is not a single piece of evidence or video or photo that shows an unconscious or incapacitated woman being sexually assaulted.

Not one.

Todd Spitzer, District Attorney Orange County, California
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

fred_baliad

Fred Baliad RT @KTLAMorningNews: Prosecutors on Tuesday said they will seek to drop a high-profile rape case against a Newport Beach surgeon who appear… 3 hours ago

TheNewsBrian

Brian Day RT @KTLA: BREAKING: Prosecutors on Tuesday said they will seek to drop a high-profile rape case against a Newport Beach surgeon who appeare… 4 hours ago

KTLAMorningNews

KTLA 5 Morning News Prosecutors on Tuesday said they will seek to drop a high-profile rape case against a Newport Beach surgeon who app… https://t.co/qdjWl2r7js 4 hours ago

ari7com

ari7.com California surgeon who appeared on Bravo may see rape case dismissed https://t.co/BsOVZmPqiK close Video Fox N… https://t.co/tNfqtYF05a 5 hours ago

KTLA

KTLA BREAKING: Prosecutors on Tuesday said they will seek to drop a high-profile rape case against a Newport Beach surge… https://t.co/tjDPWa1RAz 6 hours ago

Tom_T_Barr

Tom T Barr RT @Charzs: @karen_erotoo1 @RepAdamSchiff @realDonaldTrump This man is mentally ill! He is up there totally lying AGAIN to anyone who will… 2 days ago

Charzs

Char @karen_erotoo1 @RepAdamSchiff @realDonaldTrump This man is mentally ill! He is up there totally lying AGAIN to anyo… https://t.co/DlrnfKeFNI 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.