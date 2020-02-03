Global  

Asheville-based Earth Fare to close all stores

The Asheville-based natural and organic grocery store and supermarket Earth Fare announced Monday that it will close all of its stores and begin inventory liquidation sales at all outlets.
North Carolina-based Earth Fare to close its stores

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Organic grocery chain Earth Fare says it is closing all of its stores,...
Earth Fare closing all of its stores, including in the Triangle

Earth Fare, a health-and-wellness grocery store facing debt challenges, will close all of its stores,...
