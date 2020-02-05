Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > WIDOW’S POINT movie

WIDOW’S POINT movie

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 01:36s - Published < > Embed
WIDOW’S POINT movie

WIDOW’S POINT movie

WIDOW’S POINT movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A horror writer is targeted by powerful Supernatural forces when he spends a weekend in a haunted lighthouse.

Supernatural Horror USA (90 Min) DIRECTED BY Gregory Lamberson (Slime City, Killer Rack) STARRING Craig Sheffer (Code of Honor, Stand Up Guys, Robert Redford’s “A River Runs Through It, The Mark, Nightbreed, Hellraiser: Inferno, SyFy film “Battledogs) KateLynn E.

Newberry (Homecoming Revenge - Lifetime Original)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Lord_Karnage

Vladdy Kirov @doomcock I mean,... it's a Black Widow movie? It's... exactly what it says on the box? What's your Point? Don't ge… https://t.co/ewmvHzT4dv 10 hours ago

Dom_Insouciant

Dom Against Tomorrow RT @GregLamberson: We are pleased to share the news that @Devilworksales is handling worldwide sales of WIDOW'S POINT. The folks there real… 20 hours ago

Point_tecno

punto tecnologico Gadgets360: Scarlett Johansson is the #BlackWidow in a new #SuperBowl spot. Check it out:https://t.co/6wlQEkMKpO 1 day ago

GregLamberson

Gregory Lamberson We are pleased to share the news that @Devilworksales is handling worldwide sales of WIDOW'S POINT. The folks there… https://t.co/MVuwffB0g2 1 day ago

shadowkv

EGO⁷ 🌆 and i am so excited for black widow but it feels wrong knowing that natasha died? like what is the point, it feels… https://t.co/kwcjgxxQyf 2 days ago

ares2424

Ariel IF THE BLACK WIDOW MOVIE DOESNT HAVE YHE SAME SCORE AS THE TRAILERS THEN WHATS THE POINT 2 days ago

tatraas

the humble turd the black widow movie really feels like scraps at this point but i'm lapping them up because i'm a***for florence pugh 2 days ago

bumblebino

michael Black Widow is dead what is the point of this movie lol 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.