WIDOW’S POINT movie 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 01:36s - Published WIDOW’S POINT movie WIDOW’S POINT movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A horror writer is targeted by powerful Supernatural forces when he spends a weekend in a haunted lighthouse. Supernatural Horror USA (90 Min) DIRECTED BY Gregory Lamberson (Slime City, Killer Rack) STARRING Craig Sheffer (Code of Honor, Stand Up Guys, Robert Redford’s “A River Runs Through It, The Mark, Nightbreed, Hellraiser: Inferno, SyFy film “Battledogs) KateLynn E. Newberry (Homecoming Revenge - Lifetime Original) 0

