The Translators movie - Lambert Wilson, Olga Kurylenko, Riccardo Scamarcio

The Translators movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Nine translators, hired to translate the eagerly awaited final book of a bestselling trilogy, are confined in a luxurious bunker.

When the first ten pages of the top-secret manuscript appear online, the dream job becomes a nightmare – the thief is one of them and the publisher (Lambert Wilson) is ready to do whatever it takes to unmask him… or her.

A suspenseful, edge-of-the-seat whodunit that will keep you riveted till the very end.

Cast: Lambert Wilson, Olga Kurylenko, Riccardo Scamarcio Directed by: Regis Roinsard
