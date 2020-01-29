Las condiciones estarán templadas para el miércoles 43 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KHSL - Published Las condiciones estarán templadas para el miércoles Sistema de baja presión nos traerá condiciones despejadas para la semana. Las temperaturas se incrementaran gradualmente. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Las condiciones estarán templadas para el miércoles Para el martes la tormenta del pacifico continuara influencándono s tendremos condiciones despejadas y no se presentara lluvia pero temperaturas estaán bajas en los póximos ías hacia el mércoles las condiciones se mantendán en la mañana. Pero un sistema de alta presón ayudar a que las temperaturas aumenten hacia el jueves.





