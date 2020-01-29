Global  

Las condiciones estarán templadas para el miércoles

Las condiciones estarán templadas para el miércoles

Las condiciones estarán templadas para el miércoles

Sistema de baja presión nos traerá condiciones despejadas para la semana.

Las temperaturas se incrementaran gradualmente.
Las condiciones estarán templadas para el miércoles

Para el martes la tormenta del pacifico continuara influencándono s tendremos condiciones despejadas y no se presentara lluvia pero temperaturas estaán bajas en los póximos ías hacia el mércoles las condiciones se mantendán en la mañana.

Pero un sistema de alta presón ayudar a que las temperaturas aumenten hacia el jueves.




Temperaturas aumentaran a partir del miércoles [Video]Temperaturas aumentaran a partir del miércoles

Un sistema de baja presión continuara influenciándonos por el resto de la semana. Los vientos soplaran ligeros para los siguientes días y mantendremos las condiciones despejadas.

Lloverá el martes pero estará seco desde el miércoles [Video]Lloverá el martes pero estará seco desde el miércoles

Un sistema traerá algunas lluvias ligeras parta el martes. Sin embargo para el miércoles, las condiciones secas retornaran al norte del valle de Sacramento.

