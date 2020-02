Newlyweds and Chiefs fans celebrate Super Bowl win

HOW ABOUT THAT TO GETUS ROLLING AGAIN.CHIEFS PLAYERS ANDFANS WILL NEVER FORGETLAST NIGHT.AND IT IS EXTRA SPECIALFOR A BLUE SPRINGSCOUPLE WHO SAID 'I DO.'41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER EMMA JAMESSHOWS US HOW THEYCOMBINED THEIR LOVEFOR EACH OTHER WITHTHEIR LOVE FOR THECHIEFS.EMMA:THE CHIEFS HAVE WONTHE SUPER BOWL AND IT'SREALLY A PARTY NOW.TAKE A LOOKYOU CAN SEE EVERYONEHERE CELEBRATING.THE BRIDE AND GROOMSAYS THIS IS THE ICING ONTHE CAKE.BUT EVEN IF THE CHIEFSLOST, IT WOULD STILL BEHE BEST DAY OF THEIRLIVES.MUSICEMMA:NIKKI BAILEY HAS WAITEDFOR THIS MOMENT FORYEARS.NIKKI BAILEY, BRIDETo me this is the wedding andthe marriage of every littlegirl's dream."EMMA:HER HUSBAND ROBERTCAN'T BELIEVE HE GOT SOLUCKY.ROBERT WALKOWIAK, GROOM"I fell in love with her as soonas we started talking, the firstminute."EMMA:ON THEIR BIG DAY -THEY'RE COMBINING THEIRLOVE FOR EACH OTHERWITH THEIR LOVE FOR THECHIEFS.THEY HAD FEBRUARY 2ND2020 PICKED OUT FORMORE THAN A YEAR.THEY DECIDED TO MAKE ITTHE SUPER BOWL WATCHPARTY OF A LIFETIME.TAYLOR BAILEY, BRIDE'SDAUGHTER"At first I was like whose goingto come to the weddingbecause it's on Super BowlSunday but also I realized Idon't think my mom shouldhave her wedding on anyother day, it makes sense."EMMA:THE COUPLE ASKED THEIRFRIENDS AND FAMILY TOSHOW THEIR CHIEFS PRIDEAND THEY DELIVERED.JENNIFER HARDMAN, NIECE OFGROOM"Couldn't have been moreexcited, that's our team bornand raisedBRENDA STRONG AND BRUCESMITH, FRIENDS OF BRIDE ANDGROOM"Go Chiefs!

EMMA: THE GAME PLAYED ON GIANT SCREENS AS THE NIGHT WENT ON.
CHEERS
EMMA: THEY STILL GOT ALL THEIR SPECIAL MOMENTS LIKE TOASTS AND THE FIRST DANCE AT HALF TIME. AND AS THE NIGHT CAME TO A CLOSE.. NIKKI AND ROBERT GOT THE ICING ON THE CAKE THEY WANTED.
NIKKI BAILEY, BRIDE "It's the best day of our lives, but we have proven that we are fans of the best team."
NIKKI BAILEY, BRIDE "We get to celebrate our anniversary with the Chiefs' win."