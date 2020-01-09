SJSD Crime Prevention

We'll keep a close watch on that.

Winter weather advisory until thursday morning.

Jodie.

>> that will be quite the parade.

Getting cold.

Valentine's day is less than two weeks away.

So get ready everybody.

Many people we know are turning to online dating through apps and websites.

Sergeant roy hoskins from the st.

Joseph police department is here to make sure we stay safe on dates.

Not me but you and your information stays safe.

This is such an important topic.

>> sure, online dating is so prevalent.

Sometimes they over look the basic safety precautions that you need to take.

>> how do people stay safe in this >> sure.

Now aday.

>> something i always tell people.

No matter what kind of training, trust your gut instinct.

We have the built in sensation that says this doesn't feel right.

That's where you want to have an alternate plan.

>> a lot of us maybe aren't dating anywhere but know people that are.

So, it's probably a good idea like it says on the screen to limit your alcohol intake when you're out.

And make sure that you either have your own transportation or -- >> arrange it.

>> don't rely on your date for transportation.

As far as alcohol, limit your intake so you don't exercise poor judgment and never leave your drink unattended.

There's things that can be slipped into the drinks that can't be defected.

You hate to think that's a possibility but naive to think that doesn't happen.

>> that's difficult for some people.

If they go, they need to use the restroom.

Their drink is there.

Take it with you.

>> or get a fresh one or whatever it takes.

>> oh, the world of dating.

What are other tips to be aware of?

>> have an exit strategy.

To utilize the gut instinct.

Let people know where you're at.

Don't provide your personal address.

Scams a part of everything we do.

There are people that with the promise of a date or meeting you might ask for money to take care of a sick loved one or something like that.

And the date is just the guise, the front to get your money and gain your trust.

>> and the phishing, it being someone's picture, that's who you think you're going on a date with and turns out not to be that person.

>> have you seen a lot of this happen in st.

Joe with the community members or people outside of st.

Joe taking advantage of people within the community.

Do you have a lot of that happen?

>> not a lot but it's always possible because there's no limitation on internet dating or anything kind of chatting.

Yeah, it can just as easily happen here as anywhere else.

>> well, it's a whole new world out there.

>> it