South Bay Businesses Feel Impact From Coronavirus 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:22s - Published South Bay Businesses Feel Impact From Coronavirus Kiet Do reports on coronavirus concerns affecting businesses in San Jose (2-4-2020) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Shaun Haines 力是亮 Thoughts? San Francisco:: South Bay Businesses Feel Impact From Coronavirus https://t.co/GoPq3QEt4b #Local #News… https://t.co/k3VEdD0ADq 50 minutes ago