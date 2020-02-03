Global  

Liverpool's youngest side praised following 1-0 FA Cup over Shrewsbury

Neil Critchely praised the youngest side in Liverpool’s history after they beat Shrewsbury 1-0 in their FA Cup fourth-round replay.

Critchley said: "Over 90 minutes we had the better chances and were just about the deserved winners."
Liverpool 1-0 Shrewsbury Town: Reds´ next generation make FA Cup progress

Liverpool’s youngest-ever side earned a place in the FA Cup fifth round as Ro-Shaun Williams’...
Liverpool name youngest-ever side for FA Cup clash with Shrewsbury Town

Liverpool named their youngest-ever starting XI for the FA Cup fourth-round replay with Shrewsbury...
FA Cup preview: Liverpool v Shrewsbury [Video]FA Cup preview: Liverpool v Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury and Liverpool will battle it out in the FA Cup fourth-round replay. Shrewsbury are expecting to take more than 5,000 fans to Anfield, in the hope of causing an upset and setting up a trip to..

Critchley: We're not an U23 team [Video]Critchley: We're not an U23 team

Liverpool U23s boss Neil Critchley admits that the side to face Shrewsbury in the FA Cup will be 'U19-U20 at best'.

