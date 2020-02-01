Global  

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Florida Panthers - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Columbus Blue Jackets vs.

Florida Panthers, 02/04/2020
Werenski scores OT goal in Blue Jackets 1-0 win over Florida

Werenski scores OT goal in Blue Jackets 1-0 win over FloridaZach Werenski scored 1:54 into overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 1-0
FOX Sports - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


Preview: Panthers' road trip wraps up with visit to Blue Jackets

The Florida Panthers will put a bow on their road trip Tuesday night as they pay a visit to the...
FOX Sports - Published


wsyx6

WSYX ABC 6 The @BlueJacketsNHL defeat Florida 1-0, extending points streak to nine games. https://t.co/0da2OD4CiK 2 minutes ago

NHLdotcom

NHL.com Zach Werenski scored at 1:54 of overtime, and Elvis Merzlikins made 32 saves to help the Blue Jackets defeat the Pa… https://t.co/IHV5nV4Raq 9 minutes ago

TheBigDinAZ

Derek Burns 🇺🇸 RT @1stOhioBattery: Zach Werenski tied his own franchise record with goal No. 16 tonight, continuing what's been the best offensive season… 10 minutes ago

hockeystatcards

HockeyStatCards #NHL GameScore Card for Florida Panthers @ Columbus Blue Jackets on 2020-02-04: LINK: https://t.co/4hPgxv28TV… https://t.co/o3tbtRdtjZ 13 minutes ago

1stOhioBattery

1st Ohio Battery Zach Werenski tied his own franchise record with goal No. 16 tonight, continuing what's been the best offensive sea… https://t.co/thBJfMhp0h 14 minutes ago

FOX19Rufus

Rufus The king now rules Columbus. Elvis was in the building and stopped 32 shots tonight as the Blue Jackets blanked Flo… https://t.co/WD0Z09hCjK 19 minutes ago

drridpath

B. David Ridpath RT @LoriSchmidt: Zach Werenski notches the game-winning goal for Columbus. The #CBJ have a 14-game home points streak against Florida, outs… 20 minutes ago

MIKE_BROWNS_UK

Mike 🚨 Zach Werenski nets it in 3-on-3 overtime !! Columbus Blue Jackets defeat the Florida Panthers 1-0 and pick up 2 m… https://t.co/YKT8pkMNAh 26 minutes ago


NHL Highlights | Blue Jackets @ Canadiens 2/02/20 [Video]NHL Highlights | Blue Jackets @ Canadiens 2/02/20

Extended highlights of the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Montreal Canadiens

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:40Published

Montreal Canadiens vs. Florida Panthers - Game Highlights [Video]Montreal Canadiens vs. Florida Panthers - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Montreal Canadiens vs. Florida Panthers, 02/01/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:37Published

