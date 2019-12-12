We are with Venezuelans and their 'struggle for freedom' -Trump 25 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:29s - Published We are with Venezuelans and their 'struggle for freedom' -Trump During his State of the Union address, U.S. President Donald Trump spoke to Venezuela's 'struggle for freedom' and introduced Juan Guaidó who sat in the audience of the House chambers.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

We are with Venezuelans and their 'struggle for freedom' -Trump Trump called Nicolás Maduro a 'socialist dictator' and an 'illegitimateruler' while calling out Venezuelan politics and emphasizing that the United States is united with the Venezuelan people.







You Might Like



Tweets about this Shelby Wright Your daily reminder that socialist dictator Maduro is a tyrant and a disgrace to Venezuela 🇻🇪 “All Americans are u… https://t.co/A7yYiXWykk 1 minute ago Bo RT @JJCarafano: “All Americans are united with Venezuelans in their righteous struggle for freedom” https://t.co/SOLIWnujc4 36 minutes ago Giovanni RT @TheStreet: President Trump addresses Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido: "All Americans united with Venezuelans in their righteou… 43 minutes ago Daniela💙 RT @carlaaarubio: President Donald Trump introduces Venezuela’s Interim President Juan Guiado as the “true and legitimate” leader of the co… 1 hour ago Patricia Miranda RT @HarbingerMLEC: President Trump invited Juan Guaidó, interim President of Venezuela, to #SOTU. “All Americans are united with Venezuela… 1 hour ago Dennis RT @PPDNews: @IlhanMN @RashidaTlaib @realDonaldTrump Trump: "Maduro is an illegitimate leader, and tyrant. But Maduro's grip on tyranny wil… 1 hour ago Carla Rubio President Donald Trump introduces Venezuela’s Interim President Juan Guiado as the “true and legitimate” leader of… https://t.co/ifCY32KKk8 1 hour ago TXEyesUp Trump saying we are united with all Venezuelans in their righteous struggle for peace and finally the Dems have the… https://t.co/CggJrwz2m7 1 hour ago