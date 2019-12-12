We are with Venezuelans and their 'struggle for freedom' -Trump

Global  

During his State of the Union address, U.S. President Donald Trump spoke to Venezuela's 'struggle for freedom' and introduced Juan Guaidó who sat in the audience of the House chambers.
Trump called Nicolás Maduro a 'socialist dictator' and an 'illegitimateruler' while calling out Venezuelan politics and emphasizing that the United States is united with the Venezuelan people.




