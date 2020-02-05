Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ovi continues climb to 700 goals

Ovi continues climb to 700 goals

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:16s - Published < > Embed
Ovi continues climb to 700 goals

Ovi continues climb to 700 goals

Alex Ovechkin has a natural hat trick in the third period to reach the 40-goal mark for the 11th time and raise his career total to 698
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

QueensIceZ

Zack Ovi continues climb to 700 goals Sent with @NHL. #NHL https://t.co/605GdOV7C0 3 hours ago

SirenBombshell1

@SirenBombshell Ovi continues climb to 700 goals Sent with @NHL@NotCarlotta⁩ Pretty good sports night, eh? https://t.co/pxiOzH3HEr 3 hours ago

TheLindenbaum75

Michael Lindenbaum RT @TXHT_Hockey: NHL News and Notes from Friday, January 31st, 2020 In Friday night #NHL action Alex Ovechkin continues to climb the goals… 4 days ago

TXHT_Hockey

Xperience Hockey NHL News and Notes from Friday, January 31st, 2020 In Friday night #NHL action Alex Ovechkin continues to climb the… https://t.co/27dn9HPCdg 4 days ago

Raymond_Norman

Raymond Norman https://t.co/T0mPDcdUHN Alex Ovechkin continues to climb the NHL's career goals leaderboard. 4 days ago

Basketballhawk

Hawkeye for life RT @Dox5: Iowa's @LukaG_55 continues to climb the list. He is now No. 5 in the country in scoring. The four guys ahead of him all are at le… 5 days ago

Dox5

Don Doxsie Iowa's @LukaG_55 continues to climb the list. He is now No. 5 in the country in scoring. The four guys ahead of him… https://t.co/NKTPKpgDPn 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.