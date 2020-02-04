Global  

Reflecting on caucus debacle

People in North Iowa want to see changes next time around.
Caused the unanticipated delay... the iádáp cites a coding error in the application designed and used to report caucus data to the party.

But as kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is finding out... some people in our area are calling the entire caucusing process into question.

He joins us live now in mason city.

Nick?

Katie á the caucus process is already seen as someone antiquated compared to other state's primaries á and last night's debacle has more people questioning it's place in the 21st century.xxx "it's an old system how they do it, and then they have to verify the count so many times.

It all takes time and i think it could be better."

I met larry gallagher last night at the precinct two caucus site at hoover elementary school.

He tells me he finds the caucusing process a little frustrating and with so many candidates being considered, there simply wasn't enough room.

"you have so many people and you're trying to divide into groups, you couldn't separate far enough to get away from the other group."

Gallagher, like so many others, was dismayed when he heard about the results debacle.

He thinks it will be an embarassment to the state and lead to more calls for the caucus system to go away.

"they've been wanting to get it away from iowa already and now i think they're going to have a real good opportunity because of a good argument to get it away from iowa and that would cost iowa millions of dollars."

Cerro gordo county democratic chairperson joann hardy thinks the only way forward for the caucuses is to get with the times and modernize.

"i would hope it would stay but with major changes.

I wish that we could mark ballots in a caucus setting and have an absentee option so that people that can't come can still participate."

And like many others in the state á hardy hopes iowa's first in the nation status never becomes a thing of the past.

"the caucuses themselves work pretty well.

The problem was with the reporting, which actually ruined everything but there you go, but overall the caucuses... it was fabulous, all those candidates and the press and and as of right now, the iowa democratic party hasn't said when the other 38 percent of the caucus precinct results will be released.

Live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3.

Thanks nick.

When the rest of those results are finally released, kimt news 3 will check our website á kimt dot com á and download our mobile app for the latest./// let's take a live



