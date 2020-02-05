Jameela Jamil "Zumba SELFish Event" Red Carpet Arrival

Http://www.maximotv.com || Exclusive broll footage: “The Good Place” star and activist, Jameela Jamil joined forces with Zumba Fitness in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 4 at Casita Hollywood, to redefine the word “selfish” and encourage “me time” -- unapologetically!

After challenging everyone to be more selfish, the outspoken actress jumped into the Zumba class and danced her way to self-care!

|| "This video is available for editorial licensing, broadcast tv, all media and worldwide use" || ©MaximoTV