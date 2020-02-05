Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jameela Jamil "Zumba SELFish Event" Red Carpet Arrival

Jameela Jamil "Zumba SELFish Event" Red Carpet Arrival

Video Credit: MaximoTV - Duration: 01:15s - Published < > Embed
Jameela Jamil 'Zumba SELFish Event' Red Carpet Arrival

Jameela Jamil "Zumba SELFish Event" Red Carpet Arrival

Http://www.maximotv.com || Exclusive broll footage: “The Good Place” star and activist, Jameela Jamil joined forces with Zumba Fitness in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 4 at Casita Hollywood, to redefine the word “selfish” and encourage “me time” -- unapologetically!

After challenging everyone to be more selfish, the outspoken actress jumped into the Zumba class and danced her way to self-care!

|| "This video is available for editorial licensing, broadcast tv, all media and worldwide use" || ©MaximoTV
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Gamer4Kcom

Gamer4K 😍 Watch Arrival of Jameela Jamil's red carpet "Zumba SELFish Event" in 4K https://t.co/RbpQGYBxGE https://t.co/qiQvC0sUN4 14 hours ago

JunkExplorer

JunkExplorer Watch Arrival of Jameela Jamil's red carpet "Zumba SELFish Event" in 4K https://t.co/1xmpQqTmI7 https://t.co/KRrvtQ6woC 14 hours ago

C5The

theC5 Watch Jameela Jamil "Zumba SELFish Event" Arrives on the red carpet in 4K https://t.co/ZyLnQKaKK4 https://t.co/dp8bnfWHgP 17 hours ago

MaximoTV

MaximoTV “The Good Place” star and activist, Jameela Jamil joined forces with Zumba Fitness in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Febru… https://t.co/hKnhtoBkDa 23 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Danna Hernandez 'Zumba SELFish Event' Red Carpet Arrival [Video]Danna Hernandez "Zumba SELFish Event" Red Carpet Arrival

http://www.maximotv.com || Exclusive broll footage: Danna Hernandez @danyeshka on the red carpet at the Zumba Fitness “Be SELFish” celebration held at Casita Hollywood in Los Angeles, California..

Credit: MaximoTV     Duration: 01:15Published

Ariel Yasmine, Raquel Analise 'Zumba SELFish Event' Red Carpet Arrival [Video]Ariel Yasmine, Raquel Analise "Zumba SELFish Event" Red Carpet Arrival

http://www.maximotv.com || Exclusive broll footage: Ariel Yasmine @moncherielle, Raquel Analise @legitpandaliseon the red carpet at the Zumba Fitness “Be SELFish” celebration held at Casita..

Credit: MaximoTV     Duration: 00:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.