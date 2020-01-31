Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 2nd Amendment Sanctuary

2nd Amendment Sanctuary

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
2nd Amendment Sanctuary2nd Amendment Sanctuary
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

2nd Amendment Sanctuary

"sometimes i feel betrayed by local leaders" a movement that started on the east coast... has sparked action across the country..

And now-- folks in the wabash valley are joining the cause.

Good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10.

Hundreds of cities and counties across america are becoming what they call "second amendement sanctuaries" that means those areas have ordinances protecting gun owners from certain gun control regulations.

In indiana... only jennings county has enacted the status..

64 of illinois' 102 counties... including "all" in the wabash valley have as well.

New for you at 10 -- news 10's sarah lehman spoke with one man from terre haute who's spearheading this intative in vigo county.

She joins us now live in the newsroom with more on why this is important to him.

Patrece... it was a movement that started in the state of virginia and has since spread across the country.

Now -- hundreds of people in vigo county are signing a petition to start the ordianance here.

In just a short period of time counties across the nation have declared themselves second amendment sanctuaries.

Basically -- if a gun reform law they thought was unconstituional came through law enforcment in your county would agree to uphold your right to bear arms. many counties in the wabash valley have done this -- or are working on getting it declared in their county.

"this is just a way to protect us from the future."

Christopher switzer is one of many in vigo county working to make it a second amendment sanctuary.

He is one of the advocates who started the movement in vigo county.

Along with many others they have started a petition to get a second amendment sanctuary ordiance in the county.

Switzer says to him that means protecting gun owners... hunters... and even gun store owners.

"our biggest thing aside from home protection and self defense is we're having hunters and that's how we support our families with food."

This is still in the very early stages in vigo county.

Switzer says they are going to be sitting down with local officials... law enforcement... and business owners to talk about this movement and what it might meant to the county.

Their next step is to take it to county officials and ask them to make vigo county a second amendement sanctuary.

You can see the full ordinance they have written on our website wthi tv dot com reporting live in the newsroom -- i'm sarah lehman news 10 back




You Might Like


Tweets about this

mommagonzo

terri•ble RT @DrFinnell: The Daily Item covers the passage of GOA’s first Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance in PA. @GunOwners @PAHouseGOP @PASenat… 3 minutes ago

DarwinRulz

DarwinRulz RT @DougPologe: 'Ask the Commonwealth of Virginia, now grappling with a wave of “Second Amendment sanctuaries” ... This is the future this… 8 minutes ago

MichaelMcGough3

Michael McGough RT @MarkCMahoney99: Second Amendment sanctuary cities are unreasonable and illegal. If you want to change the laws, then vote, protest, get… 17 minutes ago

BoHunter41

Bo Hunter RT @jyanis: This is HUGE!!! These 8 States Could Form The Interstate Compact on 2nd Amendment Sanctuary! https://t.co/UEP1VWsgDo #2a #2ndam… 20 minutes ago

MarkCMahoney99

Mark Mahoney Second Amendment sanctuary cities are unreasonable and illegal. If you want to change the laws, then vote, protest,… https://t.co/PHDfFPyLEe 22 minutes ago

TheDailyCourier

The Daily Courier Due to a vote on a resolution that would support Prescott as a Second Amendment Sanctuary City, staffers are planni… https://t.co/KC81jmTHRW 27 minutes ago

PhxGOP

Nonexistent Ducey/Sinema Voter 🦄 RT @kjzzphoenix: Two more rural Arizona counties have declared themselves to be “Second Amendment sanctuary counties,” taking stances in fa… 29 minutes ago

kjzzphoenix

KJZZ Phoenix Two more rural Arizona counties have declared themselves to be “Second Amendment sanctuary counties,” taking stance… https://t.co/G5SEJMrZCG 32 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

More counties approve 'sanctuary' resolutions on gun rights [Video]More counties approve 'sanctuary' resolutions on gun rights

Two more rural Arizona counties have declared themselves to be "Second Amendment sanctuary counties,'' taking stances in favor of gun rights even as some supporters of the measures acknowledge they'll..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:21Published

America’s Civil Rights: The Second Amendment Sanctuary Movement [Video]America’s Civil Rights: The Second Amendment Sanctuary Movement

Ep 48 | “We find that the right to keep and bear arms is a “civil right,’” are words you can find in a January 24, 2020 opinion written by the Illinois Supreme Court in a gun rights case. Until..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 38:21Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.