2nd Amendment Sanctuary

Hundreds of cities and counties across america are becoming what they call "second amendement sanctuaries" that means those areas have ordinances protecting gun owners from certain gun control regulations.

In indiana... only jennings county has enacted the status..

64 of illinois' 102 counties... including "all" in the wabash valley have as well.

In just a short period of time counties across the nation have declared themselves second amendment sanctuaries.

Basically -- if a gun reform law they thought was unconstituional came through law enforcment in your county would agree to uphold your right to bear arms. many counties in the wabash valley have done this -- or are working on getting it declared in their county.

"this is just a way to protect us from the future."

Christopher switzer is one of many in vigo county working to make it a second amendment sanctuary.

He is one of the advocates who started the movement in vigo county.

Along with many others they have started a petition to get a second amendment sanctuary ordiance in the county.

Switzer says to him that means protecting gun owners... hunters... and even gun store owners.

"our biggest thing aside from home protection and self defense is we're having hunters and that's how we support our families with food."

This is still in the very early stages in vigo county.

Switzer says they are going to be sitting down with local officials... law enforcement... and business owners to talk about this movement and what it might meant to the county.

Their next step is to take it to county officials and ask them to make vigo county a second amendement sanctuary.

You can see the full ordinance they have written on our website wthi tv dot com