A look into student homelessness in Shasta County

Than one and a half million public school students say they were homeless during the 2017 school year.

A federal report shows it's the highest number recorded in more than a dozen years.

Action news now reporter karen alvarez is live in redding to shows us how some districts are handling the problem.

The national center for homeless education shows a fifteen percent jump in the number of homeless students in the u- s.

In the past three years, the number of homeless students grew from 1.3 to 1.5 million.

Anderson union high school district in shasta county is seeing those numbers go up as well.

The district has an alternative education program that helps vulnerable students.

Administrators say there are several factors that can contribute to the rise in student homelessness.

I think it could be any even bigger number because if you think over the ocurse of four years the changes that could happen over a students life or in family life, it is very liekly that you will run into a circumstance or some kind of a hardship that would possibly leave you homeless.

Chico unified says in 2015, 2.1 percent of students in the district experienced homelessness.

This year, the number is up to two point six.

That's about 60 more students than in 2015..

The district uses targeted case managers to counsel these kids and connect their families to social services.

Live in redding, karen alvarez, action news now, coverage you can count on.

While states like arkansas, florida, and iowa saw a ten percent or more spike homelessness problems..

Arizona and colorado actually saw improvements.# tomorrow-- the oroville