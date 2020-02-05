Cleveland Edges East Hamilton

Looking to knock off top ranked cleveland.

Plays like this will lhelp.

Darwin randolph the double- bounce pass to ian shropshire for the nice and easy lay-in.

Talk about passes.

Jacobi wood the no-look pass to morrell schramm for the hoop and foul.

If you're going to beat the blue raiders, the three ball helps.

Jordan harris had a couple of early three's for the canes.

Darwin randolph takes off down the lane.

East hamilton was up five at the break.

They gave cleveland all they wanted.

But jacobi wood and company prevailed in the end.

Cleveland wins 52-48 to improve to 25-0 on the season.

