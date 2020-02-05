Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Cleveland Edges East Hamilton

Cleveland Edges East Hamilton

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
Cleveland Edges East HamiltonCleveland Edges East Hamilton
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Cleveland Edges East Hamilton

Looking to knock off top ranked cleveland.

Plays like this will lhelp.

Darwin randolph the double- bounce pass to ian shropshire for the nice and easy lay-in.

Talk about passes.

Jacobi wood the no-look pass to morrell schramm for the hoop and foul.

If you're going to beat the blue raiders, the three ball helps.

Jordan harris had a couple of early three's for the canes.

Darwin randolph takes off down the lane.

East hamilton was up five at the break.

They gave cleveland all they wanted.

But jacobi wood and company prevailed in the end.

Cleveland wins 52-48 to improve to 25-0 on the season.

The chattanooga




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.