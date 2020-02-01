Love is in the air at weekend Valentine's Day vendor event

Valentine's day is next week..

The meadows shopping center in terre haute is getting ready early with a vendor and craft event.

More than 60 vendors will be at the "winter valentine vendor event" it's geared towards valentines day..

But you can find clothing..

Kitchen items... and even someone to talk about self-defense!

Organizers say these venodrs are local and affordable.

"you will not see any duplicates.

I will make sure of it.

I have categories for people.

So you won't look at this and go 'there's another one of those'.

There's another one.'

No they are all individualized."

This is all happening this saturday the 8th.

Its from 9 until 4.

