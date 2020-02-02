Global  

First Patient With Suspected Case Of Coronavirus In NYC Tests Negative

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:41s - Published < > Embed
First Patient With Suspected Case Of Coronavirus In NYC Tests Negative

First Patient With Suspected Case Of Coronavirus In NYC Tests Negative

The first suspected case of novel coronavirus in New York City turned out to be a false alarm; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.
