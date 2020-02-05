Mangas Propels IWU Past Saint Francis 55 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WFFT - Published Mangas Propels IWU Past Saint Francis Mangas Propels IWU Past Saint Francis 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Mangas Propels IWU Past Saint Francis Straight loss 83-74.... ???final stop comes down in marion... big time men's matchup in the n-a-i-a as 21st ranked saint francis visits #2 indiana wesleyan..???and you couldn't have asked for a better start if you're a saint francis fan... former blackhawk star jalan mull blows by his defender on his way to the cup for two of his team-high 14...???then it's jeffrey reynolds working the two-man game with antwaan cushingberry... and that reverse layup puts the cougars up 11-0...???but it's a long game, and the wildcats have one of the best players in the country... warsaw grad kyle mangas puts up a game-high 33 points..???he leads iwu to a comeback





You Might Like

Tweets about this