Bloomberg To Spend Twice As Much Money On TV Ads After Iowa

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Democratic presidential contender Michael Bloomberg said he will double his TV ad spending.

According to Reuters, he will also expand his staff after Iowa failed to announce its caucuses results.

Bloomberg has spent more than a quarter of a billion dollars of his own money on TV advertising.

Entering the race late meant he would skip early voting states and begin his bid on March 3.

Instead of focusing on Iowa and New Hampshire, Bloomberg is campaigning in California and other swing states.
