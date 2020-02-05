Latest Weather Forecast 11 p.m. Tuesday



Tweets about this Erika Paige RT @KBTXWeather: Tuesday Night PinPoint Forecast: Latest trends continue to bring down Wednesday morning's rain potential -- though still m… 2 hours ago KBTX Weather Tuesday Night PinPoint Forecast: Latest trends continue to bring down Wednesday morning's rain potential -- though… https://t.co/QvgXdK6dtf 2 hours ago Mesquite Chamber RT @cityofmesquite: A powerful winter storm will move through the Southern Plains late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Stay tuned to the late… 5 hours ago Kenneth Howard Calloway Jr. RT @WPXI: Rain during day will change to snow later tonight. Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking the timing. Here's the latest forecast: htt… 8 hours ago WPXI Rain during day will change to snow later tonight. Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking the timing. Here's the latest… https://t.co/okFSWbegpt 8 hours ago John Guaraldi TUESDAY NWS KEY WEST: Here is your latest 5-day Florida Keys forecast. The main weather event for the week ahead w… https://t.co/h3YUs6lHeW 10 hours ago WPXI Rain during day will change to snow later tonight. Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking the timing. Here's the latest… https://t.co/og1qwZ6iXV 10 hours ago BB mermaid RT @guardiannews: Tuesday was Australia's hottest day ever, with an average maximum temperature of 40.9C (105.6F) across the entire country… 11 hours ago