Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Gov. Whitmer delivers Democratic response to president's speech

Gov. Whitmer delivers Democratic response to president's speech

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 03:03s - Published < > Embed
Gov. Whitmer delivers Democratic response to president's speech

Gov. Whitmer delivers Democratic response to president's speech

Gov.

Gretchen Whitmer delivered the Democratic response to President Trump's State of the Union Address at East Lansing High School Tuesday night.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

In rebuttal, Democrats focus on the economic issues

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is using the Democratic response to President Donald Trump's State of...
USATODAY.com - Published

FACT CHECK: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Democratic Response

In her response to President Trump's State of the Union address, Whitmer is focusing on Democrats'...
NPR - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

JourneyProducti

Journey Productions RT @ABCPolitics: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers Democratic response to Trump #SOTU: "I need a lot more than 10 minutes to respond… 25 seconds ago

sassysdreams

Sharon RT @NewsHour: WATCH LIVE: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers the Democratic response to the State of the Union https://t.co/r7Vs6c6WAu 42 seconds ago

MattWenkman1

@MattWenkman RT @CBSNews: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers the Democratic response to President Trump's #SOTU: "You can listen to what someone sa… 1 minute ago

lflores79415

Leo Flores RT @carr_2020: #Gov. #Gretchen Whitmer delivers the #Democratic response to the #StateOfTheUnion2020 https://t.co/IAPk1W5RiU 2 minutes ago

RobertH99599174

Robert Henderson "Gretchen Whitmer delivers Democratic response to Trump's State of the Union address" https://t.co/aj9HuntEPi 3 minutes ago

NancyBernhard18

Nancy Bernhardt RT @Bionicscode: Gretchen Whitmer delivers Democratic response to Trump's State of the Union address https://t.co/G4xkTPvcCd 3 minutes ago

jasmeel

Georgette RT @Nightline: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers Democratic response to Trump #SOTU: "I need a lot more than 10 minutes to respond to… 5 minutes ago

MendiolaGrandma

My Info RT @ABC: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers Democratic response to Trump #SOTU: "I need a lot more than 10 minutes to respond to what… 6 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Delivers Democratic State Of The Union Response [Video]Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Delivers Democratic State Of The Union Response

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gave the Democratic response to the State of the Union speech.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:35Published

Gov. Whitmer preps to give State of the Union response tonight [Video]Gov. Whitmer preps to give State of the Union response tonight

Governor Gretchen Whitmer will deliver the Democratic response to President Trump's State of the Union Address at East Lansing High School.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.