WWII veteran named VIP honoree at Chiefs victory parade

DEDICATED CHIEFS FAN.41 ACTION NEWS ANCHORGABRIELLA PAGAN HAS HISSTORY.GABRIELLA?DIA, "Gramps" AS THEYCALL HIM HAS BEEN ASEASON TICKET HOLDERSINCE THE TEAM'SINCEPTION.FAST FORWARD TO NOWAND THIS WWII VETERANNOW USES TWO CANES TGET AROUND AND CANWALK ABOUT 20 FEETBEFORE GETTING WINDEDAND HAVING TO SLOWDOWN.YOU CAN IMAGINE HOWBIG A DEAL IT IS NOW THATTHEY WON THESUPERBOWL AND WILL BEJUST MILES FROM HISHOUSE FOR THE PARADE...IF HE CAN MAKE IT THERE...MEET ONE OF IF NOTTHEE MOST LOYALCHIEFS FAN IN FRANCHISEHISTORY - 92-YEAR-OLDOSCAR KLEIN.Oscar Klein, Season TicketHoldersince '639"Ohh Chiefs fan forever."LITERALLY.SINCE H.R.

BARTLEBROUGHT THE TEAM TOKANSAS CITY FROMDALLAS.Oscar Klein, Season TicketHoldersince '63"Bought season tickets thenand have ever since."WHEN ASKED WHY HE'SREMAINED SO LOYAL OVERTHE PAST 56 YEARS - HISANSWER IS AS SIMPLE ASIT IS EFFORTLESS.Oscar Klein, Season TicketHoldersince '6"Ha ha, well, they're ourteam!""I follow them all the time, thegames I can't get to I watch ontelevision."THOSE WERE THE TIMESOSCAR WOULD PASS ONHIS TICKETS - TO ONE OFHIS FOUR CHILDREN -CARRYING ON THE LEGACYOF BEING A CHIEFS FAN.Oscar Klein, Season TicketHoldersince '63"Being a Chiefs fan... and allmy family being Chiefs fansand attending a number of thgames, it was natural that wewanted to support them all theway.GIVEN OSCAR'S AGE ANDDIFFICULTY, BOTHWALKING AND STANDING,HE NEVER DREAMED ITWOULD HAPPEN.Oscar Klein, Season TicketHoldersince '63"Well I wasn't sure that I wasgoing to get to the parade butI have a granddaughter whoinsisted that she give it awhirl."JENNIFER COON - ANDHER HUSBAND, TOOK TOSOCIAL MEDIA HOPING ATTHE VERY LEAST TO GAININSIGHT ON HOW TONAVIGATE BRINGINGSOMEONE LIKE OSCARDOWNTOWN.Jennifer Coon, Oscar'sGranddaughter"Got all of these comments...gramps became very popular!Very quickly."NOW OSCAR IS A V-I-PGUEST OF 41 ACTIONNEWS -- AND HE WILL HAVEA FRONT ROW SEAT --RIDING IN THE VICTORYPARADE.Jennifer Coon, Oscar'sGranddaughter"I really didn't expect the ballto start rolling as far asgettingthe attention of the media."IF THERE WAS ANYTHINGTHAT COULD MAKETOMORROW EVEN MORESPECIAL IT'S THAT OSCARIS A WORLD WAR IIVETERAN.Oscar Klein, Season TicketHoldersince '63"Most of them wouldappreciate the fact that one ofus at least get a special honor...... I know and there aren't alotleft but I'm fortunate enough tobe one of them."Oscar Klein, Season TicketHoldersince '63"Go Chiefs!"IN WHAT OSCAR REFERSTO AS HIS EARLY DAYS - HEWAS A RED COATER FORYEARS - SELLING SEASONTICKETS FOR THE CHIEFS.HIS FAMILY DID THE MATH-- AND WHEN HE STARTEDBUYING SEASON TICKETS --ANDY REID WAS ONLY FIVEYEARS OLD!IN THE STUDIO, GABRIELLAPAGAN, 41 ACTION NEW