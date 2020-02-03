Buffalo teen heads to Super Bowl LIV with Make-A-Wish 9 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 00:28s - Published Buffalo teen heads to Super Bowl LIV with Make-A-Wish A Buffalo high schooler was in Miami over the weekend for Super Bowl LIV with 18 other wish kids from across the country and Canada through Make-A-Wish.

Buffalo teen heads to Super Bowl LIV with Make-A-Wish NEW AT 11 -- A YOUNGCANCER SURVIVOR ISBACK HOME AFTER ABIG WEEKEND INMIAMI.16-YEAR-OLD JEMARFROM BUFFALO WENTTHROUGH DOZENS OFROUNDS OFRADIATION ANDCHEMOTHERAPY.HIS CANCER STARTEDIN HIS NASAL PASSAGE-- THEN AFFECTED HISBRAIN.BUT HE IS NOWCANCER FREE.JEMAR AND HISMOTHER WENT TO THESUPER BOWL --WHERE HE ROOTEDON THE CHIEFS TOVICTORY.HE WAS ONE OF 19CHILDREN ACROSSTHE COUNTRY TO GETTHIS CHA







