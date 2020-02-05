eva kor story

Kept alive with the help of a hoosier filmmaker.

Ted green created the eva virtual realityour, a documentary that takes viewers to auschwitz alongside kor.

As news 18's balint szalavari reports, the film gives students at mccutcheon high school a new way to learn about the past.

Filmmaker ted green is using the latest technology to keep holocaust survivor eva kor's legacy alive.

His virtual reality documentary is giving viewers a 360 look inside auschwitz.

Green: "it takes people three dimensionally, so they really feel like they are there, to the four places that were most central to eva's experience at the camp."

These locations include the housing barracks and the 'blood lab,' where experiments were conducted on kor and her twin sister.

Green says he wanted to help spread kor's message of empathy, courage and forgiveness.

Green: "she found a way to relate to young people and inspire them more than anyone i've ever met.

And she took the messages that she learned and she relates them to kids today."

Mccutcheon student dontanaa watson says the film gave her a deeper understanding of kor and the past.

Watson: "being able to put my hands out and 'oh this is what happened, this is how it looks,' it's important to remember this part of history.

And it's something that needs to be spread more."

Ted green hopes to continue to share kor's story with students across the state.

Mccutcheon student dontanaja watson says the film gave he a deeper understanding of kor and the past.

Watson: "being able to put my hands out and "oh this is what happened, this is how it looks," feelke id u understand it more."

Senrvin s important to remember this pt hg ateeds to be spread more."

D green hopes to contin toare ks ross the state.

Green: "even ough it's only about a fifteen