eva kor story

Kept alive with the help of a hoosier filmmaker.

Ted green created the eva virtual realityour, a documentary that takes viewers to auschwitz alongside kor.

As news 18's balint szalavari reports, the film gives students at mccutcheon high school a new way to learn about the past.

Filmmaker ted green is using the latest technology to keep holocaust survivor eva kor's legacy alive.

His virtual reality documentary is giving viewers a 360 look inside auschwitz.

Green: "it takes people three dimensionally, so they really feel like they are there, to the four places that were most central to eva's experience at the camp."

These locations include the housing barracks and the 'blood lab,' where experiments were conducted on kor and her twin sister.

Green says he wanted to help spread kor's message of empathy, courage and forgiveness.

Green: "she found a way to relate to young people and inspire them more than anyone i've ever met.

And she took the messages that she learned and she relates them to kids today."

Mccutcheon student dontanaa watson says e film gave her a deeper undsnng of kor and the st.

Watson"being able tot my hds what pned, this is how looks,"s portant to remember this rt of history.

Jenkinson: "it remded me of a lot and's sos somethinthat needs to beread mes continue to share kor'sory wit" lafayette, balintalavari, newsy whilleading one of hernualours .

St e governer ericlmb announcedh the day auschwitz was berated - wl be celebrated 'eva.

They really feel like they are there, to the four places that were most central to eva's experience at the camp."

These locations include the housing barracks and the 'blood lab,' where experiments were conducted on kor and her twin sister.

Green says he wanted to help spread kor's message of empathy, courage and forgiveness.

Green: "she found a way to relate to young people and inspire them more than anyone i've ever met.

And she took the messages that she learned and she relates them to kids today."

Mccutcheon student dontanaja watson says the film gave he a deeper understanding of kor and the past.

Watson: "being able to put my hands out and "oh this is what happened, this is how it looks," feelke id u understand it more."

Senrvin s important to remember this pt hg ateeds to be spread more."

D green hopes to contin toare ks ross the state.

Green: "even ough it's only about a fifteen




