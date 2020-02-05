Utopian Grocery Store

Global  

Southeast fort wayne residents won't have to trek far to find affordable fresh food come this spring.

Utopian community grocery store on oxford street plans to open in march, giving options to what residents thought was a dead end.

Fox 55's mallory beard gives us the story.

When families have to choose between healthy food and breaking the bank, that can cause a problem.southeast fort wayne residents face this on a daily, deeming the area a "food desert."mallory beard//[email protected] "fresh food is not always available for every community.

So these trailblazers in southeast fort wayne, plan to fill in the missing pieces of their community with better groceries at better prices."

A food desert is any area with minimal access to healthy and affordable food.utopian community grocery is set to open this spring, to mitigate/lessen the area's lack of nutritious options.

Southeast fort wayne has felt the brunt of these conditions for a number of reasons.

Ty simmons//utopian community grocery "the other social issues that play a part in bringing lower quality food to our part of the neighborhood.

Some say it's geographics, some say it's economics, but all of it plays a part."

The new grocery store will offer organic and locally grown options for a more affordable price compared to popular grocery outlets.the store's founders emphasize the dire need of healthier food options for residents who have to choose between meals and money.

Condra ridley//utopian community grocery vp"we're looking for people who can see the value of having a locally owned and operated store and operated store, providing fresh food...all the time."

Ridley and simmons are calling for all hands on deck.

They urge the community to support the store in hopes of making the southeast a healthier and happier place to live.

"we hope they can see the value of that for their health and for their families.

Because once they realize how much this is needed, how much people want to see it happen, i think they'll come on board."mallory beard//[email protected]"in fort wayne, i'm mallory beard.

Fox 55 news utopian community grocery will hold a membership drive next saturday where future customers can become a store member for five dollars and purchase items for an additional discount.

If you'd like more info, check out




