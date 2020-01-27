news 25 at 9 a block

- today marks the beginning of th- end of president trump's- impeachment trial -- with both- sides delivering their closing- arguments.- the floor now opens to senators- for speeches -- - defending why they think the- president should be - acquitted or convicted -- befor- casting a final vote- wednesday afternoon.- impeachment managers and trump'- defense counsel each- had two hours to summarize thei- cases on the two articles - of impeachment.... abuse of - power and obstruction - of congress.- last week -- senate republicans- defeated a- motion that would have- subpoenaed witnesses and- documents .

- a vote on whether or not to - remove trump from office is - scheduled to take place - wednesday afternoon.- it's likely the senate will - acquit trump but there is - uncertainty over the margin of- the vote.

- - president trump is set to give- his annual "state of the union" address tomorrow night.

- in the prime time speech... the- commander-in-chief will focus - on prosperity and issues- affecting america's - working families.

- a senior administration officia- told reporters- president trump's remarks will- quote "lay out a vision of relentless optimism."

The official said the president- will encourage congress to- work with him to continue - building an inclusive - economy.- - on friday, governor reeves- released his fiscal year 21 - executive budget recommendation- for the state of mississippi, - which - would go into effect july 1st.- among the priorities in governo- reeves's- proposed budget - teacher pay - and bonuses and spending $100-- million dollars on work force - training.

- on the other hand, governor - reeves recommends the - state spend the same amount on- the department of corrections - in the coming fiscal year as it- did the year before - with no - increase in spending.

- reeves has said that mississipp- needs to improve its prison - system- and has toured state- correctional facilities.- meanwhile, the teacher pay rais- and other incentives are- good news for state educators - and teachers, whose salaries- have been among the lowest in - the u-s.- - next tuesday pascagoula - residents will cast their vote- on who will lead their city in - special mayoral election.

- the candidates are burt hill wh- is a former pascagoula- councilman, dr. steve - demetropoulos a family physicia- with singing river health syste- and chris grace a sales - representative who serves on th- city recreation - commission.

- this special election is coming- after former mayor- dane maxwell stepped down from- the position to fill a- new role as public service- commissioner.

- if you are a resident and aren'- sure who to vote for you- do have a chance later this wee- to meet the canidates.- the jackson county chamber of - commerce is hosting a forum - where you will have a chance to- hear from the three men and - ask them questions on their pla- for the city.

- - paige roberts/ceo jackson count- chamber of commerce:"it seems as though the residents of- pascagoula are welcoming this - opportunity becuase it's- important to have a good leader- and the chamber is especially - pushing this because of busines- and it's really important that- we revitalize - downtown pascagoula."

- - - the forum begins at 8 a-m and - will last until 9:30 at the - chamber.- if you can't make it out- thursday for the forum, no- worries.- the v-f-w post 33-73 is hosting- a meet the candidates night - on wednesday beginning at 6:30- pm.

- - pascagoula's acting city mayor- stephen burrow is - keeping us informed with the- latest updates in the - city.

- burrow stopped by our station - for this week's edition of- mayoral monday to discuss the - upcoming special election, as - well- as recent developments in - pascagoula.

- for example, the city decided t- invest in a unified sports- complex - that caters to both baseball an- softball which will open- in march.

- also, burrow discussed- huntington ingalls- refurbishing older vessels, - which requires them to re-- activate the east bank.

- this $160 million dollar- investment will have a huge - impact on the city.

- - "part of that was matching fund from- the state and well as funds fro- the city of pascagoula to help- create what we call - the east bank access project to- provide badly needed overhauls- and - upgrades to the infrastructure- and the roads leading up to the- east bank."

- - - burrow also tells news 25 big - plans are in the works for- providing incentives for adding- hotel space in- pascagoula.

