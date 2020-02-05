Global  

Nancy Pelosi Broke Tradition During State Of The Union Address

Nancy Pelosi Broke Tradition During State Of The Union Address

Nancy Pelosi Broke Tradition During State Of The Union Address

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi broke congressional tradition in the way she introduced President Donald Trump.

Pelosi introduced him as only “the President of the United States” during the State of the Union address.

Previous House Speakers usually say they have the “high privilege and distinct honor” of presenting the president.

According to Business Insider, this year’s State of the Union address was filled with issues.
