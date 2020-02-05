Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump Stokes Democrats' Fury, Ignores Impeachment At State Of The Union

Trump Stokes Democrats' Fury, Ignores Impeachment At State Of The Union

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 04:59s - Published < > Embed
Trump Stokes Democrats' Fury, Ignores Impeachment At State Of The Union

Trump Stokes Democrats' Fury, Ignores Impeachment At State Of The Union

In his 2020 State of the Union address, President Trump reiterated many of his typical talking points: He touted a strong economy and low unemployment, and railed against sanctuary cities and Medicare for All.

But he also delivered emotional surprises, awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh and reuniting an American soldier with his family.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Countering Trump on Health Care, Democrat Will Call Impeachment ‘Tragic’

The two Democrats giving the official response to the State of the Union address planned to criticize...
NYTimes.com - Published

On eve of expected acquittal, Trump scorns Democrats, touts economy

U.S. President Donald Trump, emerging from the shadow of impeachment, faced Democratic lawmakers who...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Japan Today



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Laurel700

Laurel700 RT @kentpg: Trump stokes Democrats' fury, ignores impeachment at State of the Union https://t.co/jhGGAQDq8e #SmartNews 33 minutes ago

kentpg

Paul Kent Trump stokes Democrats' fury, ignores impeachment at State of the Union https://t.co/jhGGAQDq8e #SmartNews 41 minutes ago

IamDreamWeavers

dreamweavers RT @robertdarby6001: Trump Stokes Democrats' Fury, Ignores Impeachment At State Of The Union https://t.co/itCn3jcPMa via @YouTube 1 hour ago

DanleePrice1

Dan lee Price Trump stokes Democrats' fury, ignores impeachment at State of the Union..TRASH LIKE TRUMP WILL NOT GO ON LIES, CORR… https://t.co/6OKwhLVsE5 1 hour ago

robertdarby6001

Robert W Darby Jr Trump Stokes Democrats' Fury, Ignores Impeachment At State Of The Union https://t.co/itCn3jcPMa via @YouTube 1 hour ago

alaturkanews

Alaturka News Trump Stokes Democrats’ Fury, Ignores Impeachment At State Of The Union https://t.co/bHDkPi03f1 https://t.co/sWgSeUaQLY 1 hour ago

DanleePrice1

Dan lee Price Trump stokes Democrats' fury, ignores impeachment at State of the Union..trump and Republicans there will be a day… https://t.co/9gOHa1gVJ2 1 hour ago

dev_guy

Tester Smith Trump stokes Democrats' fury, ignores impeachment at State of the Union https://t.co/VOvba1XhqV 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Democrats rebuke Trump's SOTU healthcare comments [Video]Democrats rebuke Trump's SOTU healthcare comments

Democrats respond to U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech, in which he said a Democratic plan to expand government-funded health insurance amounted to a "socialist takeover".

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:18Published

House Speaker Pelosi rips up copy of speech after President Trump finishes State of the Union [Video]House Speaker Pelosi rips up copy of speech after President Trump finishes State of the Union

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rips up her copy of President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech after he finishes speaking. Mr Trump, the first president to run for re-election after being..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.