Colin Kaepernick Calls Out JAY-Z & Beyoncé

Former San Francisco 49er quarterback Colin Kaepernick had a few words for JAY-Z and Beyoncé who attended the Super Bowl LIV in Miami Gardens on Sunday (February 2).

During the national anthem, which was performed by pop singer Demi Lovato, the famous couple was filmed sitting alongside their daughter Blue Ivy instead of standing with the rest of the crowd.

