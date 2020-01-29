Global  

Watch: Kia Motors unveils compact SUV Sonet at Auto Expo 2020

Kia Motors launched Brezza rival SUV Sonet at the Auto Expo 2020.

The new SUV is Kia Motors’ third offering after Seltos and Carnival.

Kia is hoping to dethrone Maruti's Brezza in sales with the Sonet.
Kia pushes expansion strategy for India

Kia Motors is set to unveil its new concept compact SUV at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020 in India as...
Just-Auto - Published


