Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > City Of Sacramento Celebrates 20th Rosa Parks Day

City Of Sacramento Celebrates 20th Rosa Parks Day

Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
City Of Sacramento Celebrates 20th Rosa Parks Day

City Of Sacramento Celebrates 20th Rosa Parks Day

The Sacramento City Council recognized Rosa Parks on what would have been her 107th birthday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

City Council To Vote On New Toilet In Cesar Chavez Park [Video]City Council To Vote On New Toilet In Cesar Chavez Park

It's a stand-alone public restroom that could give the homeless an alternative, especially during late hours when there's a limited number of bathrooms.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:45Published

25 Sacramento Area Museums Participating In Free Museum Day [Video]25 Sacramento Area Museums Participating In Free Museum Day

Over two dozen Sacramento area museums will be participating in the city's annual Free Museum Day this Saturday.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.