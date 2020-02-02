City Of Sacramento Celebrates 20th Rosa Parks Day

The Sacramento City Council recognized Rosa Parks on what would have been her 107th birthday.



Recent related videos from verified sources City Council To Vote On New Toilet In Cesar Chavez Park It's a stand-alone public restroom that could give the homeless an alternative, especially during late hours when there's a limited number of bathrooms. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 00:45Published 10 hours ago 25 Sacramento Area Museums Participating In Free Museum Day Over two dozen Sacramento area museums will be participating in the city's annual Free Museum Day this Saturday. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 00:41Published 3 days ago