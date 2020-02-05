Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Cute Girl Makes Messy Bun and Does Makeup While Getting Ready to go Watch Football Game

Cute Girl Makes Messy Bun and Does Makeup While Getting Ready to go Watch Football Game

Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
Cute Girl Makes Messy Bun and Does Makeup While Getting Ready to go Watch Football Game

Cute Girl Makes Messy Bun and Does Makeup While Getting Ready to go Watch Football Game

This girl was getting ready for a football game.

She adorably made a messy bun and even showed steps to do it casually.

She also painted her face with black lines to look like her favorite football player.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.