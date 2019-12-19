Global  

Fun and Fancy Free Movie (1947) Trailer HD Fun and Fancy Free (film) Jiminy Cricket begins the film by playing a Dinah Shore record that tells the tale of Bongo to cheer up a desolate-looking doll and bear.

Bongo, a circus bear, meets and falls in love with a girl bear named Lulubelle.

But first he must confront a bear rival, Lumpjaw, whose looks match his name, before he wins her.

When the story is completed, Jiminy finds he has been invited to ventriloquist Edgar Bergen’s house where he is entertaining Luana Patten, Charlie McCarthy, and Mortimer Snerd.

Bergen tells the story of Mickey and the Beanstalk, in which Mickey and his friends, Donald and Goofy, climb a beanstalk to rescue the lovely singing harp from a giant to restore happiness to their Happy Valley.

As Bergen finishes the story, the giant appears, lifting the roof, in search of Mickey Mouse, then goes on down the hill toward Hollywood.

Released on September 27, 1947.

Directed by William Morgan with animation sequences directed by Jack Kinney, Bill Roberts, and Hamilton Luske.

73 min.

Songs include “Fun and Fancy Free,” “My, What a Happy Day,” “Fe Fi Fo Fum,” and “My Favorite Dream.” The opening song by Jiminy, “I’m a Happy Go Lucky Fellow,” was originally written and recorded for Pinocchio.

Billy Gilbert did the voice of the giant.

Jim Macdonald began doing the voice of Mickey Mouse in this film when Walt Disney became too busy.

In the 1960s, Disney animated new introductory material of Ludwig Von Drake and his pet, Herman, to replace Edgar Bergen when the Beanstalk segment was run on Disney’s television show.

Released on video in 1982 and 1997.
Dabi_1945

밀ㄹi오코넬 중독녀 김다비 @YvonneTheodore Yes this is free if you buy a movie ticket from megabox and you can get fancy tickets more as much… https://t.co/muVjxA0xRR 1 hour ago

DrPepperKingVA

Dr. Pepper King (1/3) I noticed another plot hole in something recently, this time in the Disney movie “Fun and Fancy Free (1947),”… https://t.co/ry84b98Irs 2 days ago

M_L_Clark

whistling in the dark One last adorable thing. Colombia takes movie-going seriously. Buy 35 distinct viewings 1 year, the next you get fr… https://t.co/LttmFI3suY 2 days ago

WestWalesFamily

West Wales Family Life This Weekend it’s the Free Family Fun Day at the Glynn Vivian in #Swansea if you fancy popping along with the kids… https://t.co/42P6W3SiFa 3 days ago

sexmanipulation

pickupartist101 While the beta male is paying for fancy dinners, expensive gifts and free movie tickets, the alpha lover is banging her for FREE. 3 days ago

KumarTadiparthi

Praveen Kumar Tadiparthi RT @amb_cinemas: The weekend is here and that means loads of free time and an urge to indulge in activities. Check out AMB Cinemas and pick… 3 days ago

Catboy92

Catboy - Radio Bloke This Thursday at Lucky Voice in #Dubai.... Quiz in Your Face #Oscars Special! Whether you’re a movie buff or just… https://t.co/lfegA6MQPx 5 days ago

3amwriter

It’s A-leen, not EYE-leen Titles: Is this supposed to make us think this movie will be romantic or ironic? Opening scene: Remember when we a… https://t.co/9h5YsLfKlk 5 days ago


