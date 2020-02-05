The Devil and Max Devlin Movie (1981) Elliott Gould, Bill Cosby, Susan Anspach

The Devil and Max Devlin Movie Trailer HD (1981) - Plot synopsis: Max, a dead corrupt businessman, makes a Faustian pact with Satan's henchman to drive three people to Hell in exchange for longer life.

Soon Max realizes that there still may be good in him.

Genre: Comedy, Family Director: Steven Hilliard Stern Writers: Mary Rodgers, Jimmy Sangster, Mary Rodgers Stars: Elliott Gould, Bill Cosby, Susan Anspach