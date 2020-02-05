Global  

The Devil and Max Devlin Movie (1981) Elliott Gould, Bill Cosby, Susan Anspach

The Devil and Max Devlin Movie (1981) Elliott Gould, Bill Cosby, Susan Anspach

The Devil and Max Devlin Movie (1981) Elliott Gould, Bill Cosby, Susan Anspach

The Devil and Max Devlin Movie Trailer HD (1981) - Plot synopsis: Max, a dead corrupt businessman, makes a Faustian pact with Satan's henchman to drive three people to Hell in exchange for longer life.

Soon Max realizes that there still may be good in him.

Genre: Comedy, Family Director: Steven Hilliard Stern Writers: Mary Rodgers, Jimmy Sangster, Mary Rodgers Stars: Elliott Gould, Bill Cosby, Susan Anspach
