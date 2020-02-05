Global  

The Slumber Party Massacre movie (1982)

The Slumber Party Massacre movie trailer (1982) Plot synopsis: A high school student's slumber party turns terrifying as an escaped mental patient with a drill decides to crash the evening.

Director: Amy Holden Jones Writers: Rita Mae Brown, Amy Holden Jones Stars: Michelle Michaels, Robin Stille, Michael Villella Genre: horror
Tova Writes Kissing Stories I wasn't planning on watching Slumber Party Massacre 2 (1987) but then I saw on this poster. The killer retrofitted… https://t.co/dpDasGBQES 2 days ago

Chris O'Neill 24 years ago today actor Robin Stille took her own life at the age of thirty four. She will always be remembered fo… https://t.co/4sIcJnidVt 2 days ago

Tova Writes Kissing Stories Tonight's movie is Slumber Party Massacre (1982). What's interesting about this slasher movie is that it's written… https://t.co/HTzhbOSF5A 3 days ago

Joshi Judas guy saw BOP RT @icyybabicz: @fapstofinn These 4 including Eden Lake, Slumber Party Massacre II, Scream & Tower Block will always be my favorite horror… 3 days ago

тнօɱαѕ® @fapstofinn These 4 including Eden Lake, Slumber Party Massacre II, Scream & Tower Block will always be my favorite… https://t.co/Kqor9pWoJT 3 days ago

Mike Watched Slumber Party Massacre 2, I expected "so bad it's good" (which it is) but didn't a movie about how women ro… https://t.co/ChdSDfAVzF 3 days ago

Ellen: Artist for Hire; Book reviewer. The best part of “The Slumber Party Massacre” movie is this girl who just arranged Twinkies in a bowl like she was… https://t.co/kRc190OTLS 4 days ago

Etheria Film Festival RT @TheNewWorldPod: Get into our latest episode! Is SLUMBER PARTY MASSACRE a classic? Do ladies like clean underwear? Let us know what you… 4 days ago

