Death Machine movie (1994) Brad Dourif, Ely Pouget, William Hootkins
Death Machine movie trailer (1994) - Plot synopsis: Chaank Armaments is experimenting with the ultimate fighting machine which is part human - part machine.
So far, the Hardman project has been unreliable and has killed a number of innocent people.
The genius behind this project is Jack who lives in a world of models, toys and magazines.
When he is fired by Cale for killing a few corporate officers, he unleashes the ultimate killing machine called the 'Warbeast' against Cale and those who would help her.
Director: Stephen Norrington
Writer: Stephen Norrington
Stars: Brad Dourif, Ely Pouget, William Hootkins
genre: Action, Horror