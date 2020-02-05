Death Machine movie (1994) Brad Dourif, Ely Pouget, William Hootkins

Global  

Death Machine movie trailer (1994) - Plot synopsis: Chaank Armaments is experimenting with the ultimate fighting machine which is part human - part machine.

So far, the Hardman project has been unreliable and has killed a number of innocent people.

The genius behind this project is Jack who lives in a world of models, toys and magazines.

When he is fired by Cale for killing a few corporate officers, he unleashes the ultimate killing machine called the 'Warbeast' against Cale and those who would help her.

Director: Stephen Norrington Writer: Stephen Norrington Stars: Brad Dourif, Ely Pouget, William Hootkins genre: Action, Horror
