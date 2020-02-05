Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra showcases electric version of XUV300

Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra showcases electric version of XUV300

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:14s - Published < > Embed
Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra showcases electric version of XUV300

Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra showcases electric version of XUV300

In a first, Mahindra showcased the electric version of XUV300 at the Auto Expo 2020.

The car will be launched in the second half of 2021.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

autoworldmag

Auto World Mag RT @autocarpro: Mahindra & Mahindra showcases its future-readiness and clean mobility solutions at @AEMotorShow across EVs, all-new petrol… 32 minutes ago

autocarpro

Autocar Professional Mahindra & Mahindra showcases its future-readiness and clean mobility solutions at @AEMotorShow across EVs, all-new… https://t.co/DmPIe7eNwj 53 minutes ago

BT_India

Business Today Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra showcases 3 EVs, a concept car and electric-3 wheeler @MuditKa83226890 #AutoExpo2020… https://t.co/iQfhPC699w 3 hours ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times RT @HTAutotweets: For the first time ever, @Mahindra_Auto showcases electric version of #XUV300 at #AutoExpo2020, launch second half of 202… 4 hours ago

HTAutotweets

HT Auto For the first time ever, @Mahindra_Auto showcases electric version of #XUV300 at #AutoExpo2020, launch second half… https://t.co/29qYqdSirD 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.