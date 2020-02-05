Global  

Pelosi Rips Up President's Speech After State Of The Union Address

Pelosi Rips Up President's Speech After State Of The Union Address

Pelosi Rips Up President's Speech After State Of The Union Address

Ken Bastida reports on controversy surrounding Speaker Pelosi ripping up paper copy of President Trump's speech Tuesday night (2-4-2020)
Trump and Pelosi Exchange Snubs at the State of the Union Address

He declined to shake her outstretched hand. She omitted his ceremonial introduction and ripped up his...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •TIMEFOXNews.comEurasia ReviewMashablecbs4.com


FACT CHECK: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Democratic Response

In her response to President Trump's State of the Union address, Whitmer is focusing on Democrats'...
NPR - Published


1staidgirl

Kristina Gardner 🇨🇦 🌈 RT @ABCPolitics: Standing behind President Trump, Speaker Nancy Pelosi rips up a copy of his State of the Union address as soon as he is do… 4 seconds ago

kcouture

Mother of Chickens RT @Reuters: Speaker Pelosi rips up a copy of President Trump's #SOTU2020 speech after address https://t.co/rM2cgibjcu 5 seconds ago

NiamhmDonaldc

Niamh 🦔 RT @ABC: Standing behind President Trump, Speaker Nancy Pelosi rips up a copy of his State of the Union address as soon as he is done deliv… 8 seconds ago

Roaddog75

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Roaddog7🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 @CindyKendrick11 Isn't it comforting to know that even when Nasty Pelosi rips up the President's speech, that she s… https://t.co/cGnp5lzYIz 10 seconds ago

RedMerseyman

UKMerseyman🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 RT @CarpeDonktum: Nancy Pelosi rips up President Trump's speech... this is all they have... Tantrums. https://t.co/gi3JP8lVWp 21 seconds ago

fox8news

fox8news Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi ripped her copy of President Donald Trump's State of the Union address in two Tue… https://t.co/mKsAahhqXA 25 seconds ago

cleanwatr

cleanwatr RT @thedailybeast: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tore up her copy of Trump’s State of the Union address after the president wrapped up his hou… 41 seconds ago

KLUDORVICUS

KISAKA RT @BD_Africa: A bitter feud between US President Donald Trump and top Democrat Nancy Pelosi boiled over at his State of the Union speech,… 50 seconds ago


Nancy Pelosi Broke Tradition During State Of The Union Address [Video]Nancy Pelosi Broke Tradition During State Of The Union Address

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi broke congressional tradition in the way she introduced President Donald Trump. Pelosi introduced him as only “the President of the United States” during the State of the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Democratic honor suffragette movement by wearing white to State of the Union address [Video]Democratic honor suffragette movement by wearing white to State of the Union address

Democratic women from the House and Senate wore white to President Donald Trump State of the Union address. According to Business Insider, the color was a nod to the suffragette movement. 2020 marks..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

