President Trump Delivers State of the Union Address

President Trump Delivers State of the Union Address
President Trump In State Of The Union Address – Transcript

THE PRESIDENT:  Madam Speaker, Mr. Vice President, Members of Congress, the First Lady of the United...
Eurasia Review


Nancy Pelosi steals the show and rips up Trump's State of the Union speech

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi made her feelings clear at the conclusion of President Trump's...
Mashable



EngularBakavaas

MetaVega The Motivator RT @NPR: Missed President Trump's #SOTU address tonight? NPR reporters and editors have annotated his speech with analysis and fact checks… 3 seconds ago

xalfeed

xalfeed NPR: FACT CHECK: Trump Delivers State Of The Union To Tense, Partisan Congress https://t.co/MGWYPOjbdm 27 seconds ago

DracoThaOwl

Night Owl 🦉🍅 RT @HuffPostPol: House speaker delivers a viral moment by tearing up the president's State of the Union address. https://t.co/K0nUV4Pbm6 48 seconds ago

khx52000

Kimberly RT @axidentaliberal: I intend to make this the last #StateOfTheUnion from a president who is #ImpeachedForLife Along with all of the compl… 1 minute ago

verityweekly

Verity Weekly Watch Live: Democrats Deliver Response to Trump State of the Union Democrats will deliver a response to President… https://t.co/L2wTP55pB1 2 minutes ago

verityweekly

Verity Weekly ***Live Updates*** Trump Delivers State of Union Address President Donald Trump will deliver his State of the Unio… https://t.co/Cbqnrv5QtW 2 minutes ago

verityweekly

Verity Weekly Watch Live: President Donald Trump Delivers 2020 State of the Union Address President Donald Trump will deliver hi… https://t.co/TF62b1EmaE 2 minutes ago

UntilWeFixThis

LD UntilWeFixThis @tartarsauce1 @ZerlinaMaxwell @NewsHour NPR fact check: https://t.co/bQHGg5rv4f 4 minutes ago


Nancy Pelosi Broke Tradition During State Of The Union Address [Video]Nancy Pelosi Broke Tradition During State Of The Union Address

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi broke congressional tradition in the way she introduced President Donald Trump. Pelosi introduced him as only “the President of the United States” during the State of the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32

Democratic honor suffragette movement by wearing white to State of the Union address [Video]Democratic honor suffragette movement by wearing white to State of the Union address

Democratic women from the House and Senate wore white to President Donald Trump State of the Union address. According to Business Insider, the color was a nod to the suffragette movement. 2020 marks..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32

