App makers get caught up in Apple antitrust probe

App makers get caught up in Apple antitrust probe

App makers get caught up in Apple antitrust probe

The U.S. Justice Department has reached out to app developers as part of the government&apos;s investigation into alledged anti-competitive behavior at Apple, Reuters has learned exclusively.

