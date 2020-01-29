5 Kick-Ass Girl Gang Films to See Before Birds of Prey | io9

What is a girl gang film?

Well, at the heart of it is the “Bad Girl.” Usually, that means a woman who breaks the rules—or rather, the rules somebody else has made.

They can range from homicidal go-go dancers to cliquish high-schoolers and even Birds of Prey, but are all united in sticking it to “The Man.” But for some reason, you still want to be their best friend.The bad girl trope is often explored within the sexploitation genre, but in the case of more modern hits and reflections, we see empowered women commanding their way to victory with muscle cars, violence, and sex positivity.

Most recently, we’ve got Birds of Prey, in which Harley (Margot Robbie) and her kick-ass team of femmes enact justice against the wrongdoers of the world.

In fact, they inspired us to navigate what it means to be a bad girl.

Here are our picks of some girl gang films you have to check out.

