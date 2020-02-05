Global  

Limbaugh surprised with Medal of Freedom during SOTU

Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh received the Medal of Freedom during U.S. President Donald Trump&apos;s State of the Union address.

Trump referred to Limbaugh as &apos;the greatest fighter and winner that you will ever meet.&apos;
