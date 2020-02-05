This campaign is at the 'front of the race' -Buttigieg

Global  

With about 62% of precincts reported in Iowa late on Tuesday showing Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg in the lead, the mayor took an early victory lap while on the campaign trail in New Hampshire.
