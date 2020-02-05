This campaign is at the 'front of the race' -Buttigieg 29 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:12s - Published This campaign is at the 'front of the race' -Buttigieg With about 62% of precincts reported in Iowa late on Tuesday showing Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg in the lead, the mayor took an early victory lap while on the campaign trail in New Hampshire. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources This campaign is at the 'front of the race' -Buttigieg With about 62% of precincts reported in Iowa late on Tuesday showing Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg in the lead, the mayor took an early victory lap while on the campaign trail in New Hampshire. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:11Published 8 hours ago