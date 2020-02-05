Global  

Ten test positive on quarantined ship in Japan

Ten test positive on quarantined ship in Japan

Ten test positive on quarantined ship in Japan

Around 3,700 people are facing at least two weeks locked away on a cruise liner anchored off Japan after health officials confirmed on Wednesday that 10 people on the ship had tested positive for coronavirus and more cases were possible.

It follows a steep rise in deaths in China and airlines suspending flights to Hong Kong.

Michelle Hennessy has the latest.
