Google got it WRONG

Learn more about Aruba Instant On: http://bit.ly/2vPSzFrThe list of awesome things Google has given us is pretty extensive, but they aren’t a perfect company.

Anyone remember Project Ara or Inbox by Gmail?

Let’s run through some of my favorite products that Google has killed off!

Also, if I missed one of your favorites, make sure to leave it down in the comments!Killed by Google: https://killedbygoogle.com/-MORE ON GOOGLE-Pixel 4 Review: https://youtu.be/EdZdT8jaCmw Pixel 4 vs Pixel 3: https://youtu.be/MxYo4gfRhoYFollow me!Website: https://www.jon4lakers.techInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/jonrettinger/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/Jon4LakersFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/JonRettingerYT/Music from Musicbed, check them out: http://share.mscbd.fm/jonrettingerMotion templates and FCPX plugins from MotionVFX: https://www.motionvfx.com/#Google #Android #Nexus