Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Callum Jones isn't attracted to Shaughna Phillips

Callum Jones isn't attracted to Shaughna Phillips

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:09s - Published < > Embed
Callum Jones isn't attracted to Shaughna Phillips

Callum Jones isn't attracted to Shaughna Phillips

'Love Island' star Callum Jones has admitted he doesn't feel any "sexual attraction" to his partner Shaughna Phillips, as he makes a move on Molly Smith.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Casa Amor puts Love Island’s Callum and Shaughna under strain

The relationship between Love Island’s Callum Jones and Shaughna Phillips comes under strain as the...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Bad news for Shaughna Phillips: Callum Jones isn't attracted to her anymore! #LoveIsland #LoveIslandRecap… https://t.co/jJK62tER23 26 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Love Island's Callum Jones' head has been turned [Video]Love Island's Callum Jones' head has been turned

Love Island's Callum Jones' head has been turned It seems Callum Jones could be set to break Shaughna Phillips' heart! The scaffolder is currently coupled up with the democratic services advisor on the..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:12Published

Shaughna Phillips Was On An Another Reality Show Before Love Island And She Looked Notably Different [Video]Shaughna Phillips Was On An Another Reality Show Before Love Island And She Looked Notably Different

Shaughna Phillips Was On An Another Reality Show Before Love Island And She Looked Notably Different

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.